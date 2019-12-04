Left Menu
JNU teachers' association launches hunger strike over hostel fee hike

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 13:35 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 13:35 IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Wednesday launched a day-long hunger strike over the issue of the hostel fee hike.

The JNUTA said the university was going through a major crisis and accused the administration and the HRD ministry of not making any serious effort to address the concerns of the students and the teachers.

JNU students have been on a strike for more than a month now over the hostel fee hike issue.

