JNU teachers' association launches hunger strike over hostel fee hike

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) observed a day-long hunger strike to highlight its concerns about the crisis in the university over hostel fee hike and demanded immediate resolution before "irreparable damage" is done to the interests of students. They also expressed solidarity with the Delhi University teachers, who have occupied the office of the vice-chancellor in protest against a circular mandating appointment of guest teachers on permanent posts.

The JNUTA also appealed to Members of Parliament to raise the concerns related to the varsity in Parliament and with the HRD Ministry and demand answers from it. A majority of JNU teachers participated in the hunger strike and dharna.

"Over 4,000 teachers are facing a severe crisis about their careers and salaries while the vice-chancellor of Delhi University simply looks on... In JNU's case, the VC himself is threatening to destroy the academic future of thousands of students," the JNUTA said. The report of the high-powered committee constituted by the HRD Ministry to restore normal functioning of JNU has not been placed in the public domain and neither has the ministry made clear what steps, if any, it has taken, they said.

It is the university administration's responsibility to ensure appropriate circumstances for teaching and examinations, they said. "If the HRD ministry does not act quickly to put a check on a destructive JNU VC and ensure the immediate withdrawal of the fee hike, it too will have to bear the responsibility for the grave crisis that has emerged in JNU," they said.

There has been a standoff between the administration and students for over a month over the issue of hostel fee hike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)