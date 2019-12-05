Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teacher effectiveness has a dramatic effect on student outcomes -- how can it be increased?

Teacher effectiveness has a dramatic effect on student outcomes, says new report

Teacher effectiveness has a dramatic effect on student outcomes -- how can it be increased?
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A new IZA World of Labor report publishing tomorrow, 05/12/19, finds teacher effectiveness to have a strong effect on pupils' attainment. It goes on to look at ways to increase it including reforming hiring practices and reforming teacher training and development.

Teacher effectiveness is the most important component of the education process within schools for pupil attainment. According to economist Simon Burgess of the University of Bristol one estimate suggests that, in the US, replacing the least effective 8% of teachers with average teachers has a present value of $100 trillion.

While there is a good understanding of how teachers' effectiveness can be measured in this IZA World of Labor report Burgess stresses the importance for politicians to look at ways to raise teacher efficiency.

Burgess cites a number of studies from different countries that produced similar estimates of the impact of teacher effectiveness. These estimates have been shown to be robust and are supported by studies using the experimental assignment of teachers to classes. The results show that variations in teacher effectiveness are extremely important in understanding pupils' attainment. In fact, it seems that no other attribute of schools comes close to having this much influence on student achievement.

One of the most striking results is that replacing the lowest-performing 5-10% of teachers with average teachers would deliver extremely large net present value calculations. One study estimates that replacing the 5% least effective teachers with average teachers would yield around $9,000 per classroom per year in future pupil earnings due to better education. Pupils that are taught by highly effective teachers earn more, are more likely to go to university, and to live in richer neighborhoods.

If teacher effectiveness is important, we need to look at methods to improve it. Burgess summarizes a number of studies looking at teacher selection processes, teacher training methods, and teacher evaluation and how these can be used to improve teacher performance.

Though more research needs to be done it seems that three areas, in particular, seem to hold the greatest promise when it comes to improving teacher's effectiveness:

(i) improving teacher selection and hiring procedures (by for example replacing ineffective teachers at an early point in their career),

(ii) reforming teacher contracts and the tenure/retention decision (currently highly effective teachers are more likely to leave their job), and

(iii) re-thinking teacher professional development (through for example personalized teacher coaching).

Burgess concludes: 'Teacher effectiveness should be a central concern for education policymakers...The potential size of the impact of improving teacher effectiveness represents a truly grand prize for the countries, cities, and schools which manage to crack the code of how to raise teacher effectiveness."

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI says banks lending to NBFCs now

Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said credit flow from banks to the battered non-bank lenders is improving of late and that the central bank will not allow any large shadow bank to collapse. Without naming DHFL, which has been sent for ...

Refined soya oil futures rise on spot demand

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose 0.29 per cent to Rs 830.4 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil contracts for December delivery went u...

Soybean futures dip on soft demand

Soybean prices on Thursday fell by Rs 2 to Rs 4,124 per quintal in futures market as traders cut down their positions amid weak cues from physical markets.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean to be delivered in Decemb...

'Contempt threat' to lawyer: Justice Arun Mishra apologises

Supreme Court lawyers requested Justice Arun Mishra on Thursday to be patient in dealing with them after the judge warned a lawyer of contempt while hearing a land acquisition matter two days ago. A battery of senior advocates, led by Kapil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019