Left Menu
Development News Edition

Braille model developed by JNU prof to teach chemistry to visually-challenged students

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 14:40 IST
Braille model developed by JNU prof to teach chemistry to visually-challenged students
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor has developed a Braille model to teach chemistry to visually-challenged students. Talking about his research, professor BS Balaji said he had developed a simple lock-and-key model to teach chemistry concepts to visually-impaired students.

He added that owing to the current limitations in science education for blind students, he had designed the model to address these shortcomings. In the model, Balaji has included normal letters along with Braille so that students with normal eyesight can also learn from it while teachers are not required to be experts in Braille.

The lock-and-key model for teaching chemistry was created using 3D printing technology with biodegradable polymers. "We have included both Braille and alphanumeric letters in our model. The model cards are like puzzle cards. We have six categories to represent various chemical notations," the professor said.

The models include letters (representing elements), numbers, arrows, signs (plus, minus, etc.), superscript and subscript. "With these six categories, we can make various representations of chemical concepts. We can create ions both positive and negative, we can create chemical equations," Balaji said.

He said he was looking for support to implement the model on a large scale and will approach the National Council Of Educational Research And Training (NCERT), NGOs and various state and central government entities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Five arrested for murder and kidnapping of senior citizen

Five persons were arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Wednesday in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a senior citizen. The deceased was identified as Arun Sharma, a resident of Kailash Colony under Greater Kailash Pol...

Javadekar hits back at Chidambaram on freedom in Kashmir

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday hit back at former Home Minister P Chidambaram for his comment on Kashmir, saying that freedom was denied to Kashmiris during Emergency. Responding to Chidambarams comment on freedom in Kashmir, ...

Basic Education denies news of offering fake matric certificates

The Basic Education Department DBE has distanced itself from a fake social media page purporting to offer genuine matric certificates at a cost of R1 500. It is important that the department alert members of the public to this as it threate...

States should come up with action plan to curb digital banking fraud: LS speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said the states should come up with an action plan to curb the rising incidents of digital banking frauds in the country after a Member of Parliament raised the issue in the House. Raising the issue du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019