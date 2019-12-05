Left Menu
DU asks protesting teachers to vacate building housing VC office

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 14:42 IST
A day after DU teachers entered a building housing the VC's office protesting against a circular mandating appointment of guest teachers instead of making ad hoc faculty permanent, the varsity administration on Thursday directed teachers to end the "unlawful siege" immediately. Almost 5,000 Delhi University teachers entered a building housing the VC's office on Wednesday after breaking three gates and allegedly painted graffiti on the historic structure, protesting against a circular mandating appointment of guest teachers.

In a letter written to Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) president Rajib Ray, Proctor of the varsity Neeta Sehgal, said he along with other colleagues has "forcibly trespassed into the Viceregal Lodge by breaking the main gate and various doors of the heritage building". "This has caused considerable damage and defacement of the heritage building. You are still continuing to illegally occupy the premises," she said.

This building houses the offices of the university authorities, she said. "Your continuing illegal occupation has made the functioning of the university impossible. You are hereby directed to vacate the unlawful siege of the building immediately and leave the place peacefully," she said in the letter.

The DUTA started an indefinite strike on Wednesday to demand resolution of various issues relating to ad-hoc teachers' appointments and expressing disapproval over appointment of guest teachers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

