HRD Ministry officials hold meeting with DUTA office-bearers

The office-bearers of the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) met officials from the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry over the issue of absorption of ad-hoc teachers on Thursday. According to DUTA, the meeting was attended by its office-bearers and officials from the ministry as well as the University Grants Commission (UGC).

"We discussed with the officials and demanded that there be a one-time regulation for absorption of teachers, but there was no assurance. However, they told us that the August 28 circular for appointment of guest teachers against substantive posts will be drafted again to replace the words 'guest teachers' with 'ad-hoc teachers'," DUTA vice-president Alok Ranjan Pandey told PTI. He said almost 400 teachers, who were appointed after July 20 this year, had lost their jobs due to the August 28 circular, but the ministry assured them that their jobs would not be lost.

Before the ministry officials met the DUTA office-bearers, they also held a meeting with DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi. Sources said the ministry was looking at the matter seriously and wanted to resolve the issue and thus, the meetings were called.

Teachers launched a strike on Wednesday, demanding resolution of their long-standing demands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)