Left Menu
Development News Edition

HRD Ministry officials hold meeting with DUTA office-bearers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:15 IST
HRD Ministry officials hold meeting with DUTA office-bearers

The office-bearers of the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) met officials from the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry over the issue of absorption of ad-hoc teachers on Thursday. According to DUTA, the meeting was attended by its office-bearers and officials from the ministry as well as the University Grants Commission (UGC).

"We discussed with the officials and demanded that there be a one-time regulation for absorption of teachers, but there was no assurance. However, they told us that the August 28 circular for appointment of guest teachers against substantive posts will be drafted again to replace the words 'guest teachers' with 'ad-hoc teachers'," DUTA vice-president Alok Ranjan Pandey told PTI. He said almost 400 teachers, who were appointed after July 20 this year, had lost their jobs due to the August 28 circular, but the ministry assured them that their jobs would not be lost.

Before the ministry officials met the DUTA office-bearers, they also held a meeting with DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi. Sources said the ministry was looking at the matter seriously and wanted to resolve the issue and thus, the meetings were called.

Teachers launched a strike on Wednesday, demanding resolution of their long-standing demands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Teacher's effectiveness has great impact on student's achievement: Study

A recent report published by IZA World of Labor, discovered that the effectiveness of a teacher has a strong impact on pupils attainment. The study finds ways to increase the effectiveness of teacher by reforming hiring practices and findin...

Motor racing-F1 waves chequered flag for tradition over technology

Formula Ones governing body has ruled for tradition over technology when it comes to deciding the official end of a grand prix. The FIA said in a statement after a World Motor Sport Council meeting in Paris that the waved chequered flag wou...

UPDATE 2-Britain's fraud office opens investigation Glencore

Britains Serious Fraud Office SFO has launched an investigation into Glencore concerning suspicions of bribery, the company said on Thursday. Glencore, one of the worlds biggest commodity traders, is already subject to a U.S. Department of ...

Efficiency of system should be improved to check crime against

Former Supreme Court judge J Chelameswar has said calls for tough punishments to culprits are made whenever sensational crimes happen but making the system function more efficiently was required to check offences against women. Lamenting t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019