Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Govt, Shoolini University Tie Up for Global Campus

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 18:12 IST

The Government of Punjab and research-based Shoolini University today agreed on the establishment of an international standard research university in the State of Punjab. 

Documents pertaining to the expression of interest were exchanged during the Progressive Punjab Investors' summit in the campus of Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali between Punjab Secretary Employment generation Rahul Tiwari and Shoolini University Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla.

Punjab had invited Shoolini University to set up a campus in the State keeping in view the highly successful research based focus of the University which has been an innovative path breaker in its field.

Shoolini University would make an investment of Rs 750 crore over a period of ten years and would provide direct and indirect employment to about 1500 persons, as per the understanding.

It would provide an opportunity and platform for Punjabi NRI scientists to come back and contribute to their state. Among other prominent academicians on the Board of their proposed university would be former Delhi University VC Dr Dinesh Singh and former Director General of Indian Council for Agricultural Research Dr Raj Paroda besides eminent educationist and Shoolini University Vice Chancellor Prof P K Khosla.

Prof Khosla said the proposed campus would provide world class education to over 5000 students with proven career and opportunities.

Besides, the proposed campus would provide for an incubation ecosystem for food processing, biotechnology and other related start ups. It shall also lead research and innovation in key areas of concern for Punjab including water, food and cancer.

The ten-year old University has also been recognised as one of the foremost patent filing educational institutions on India. The special areas of focus for Shoolini include Bio Sciences, food technology, Pharma sciences and cutting-edge technology which are its priorities for research and education. 

The Vice Chancellor said that Solan-based Shoolini University would like to replicate the Shoolini model in the neighbouring state of Punjab and added that it aims to make a sizeable impact on the students from smaller towns and villages of Punjab through world class education, he added.

"The proposed university will be truly world-class and will have alliances with top global universities and institutions," he added.

About Shoolini University:

Shoolini University, which is a not-for-profit institution funded by trustees of Foundation for Life Sciences and Business Management, has a student strength of 3,850 students and is multidisciplinary with six faculties running over 70 programmes. The University, run by academics, is fully complaint and accredited.

For more information, please visit: https://shooliniuniversity.com/

Media Contact:
Nishtha Anand
nishtha@shooliniuniversity.com
+91-9816637525
Shoolini University

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital to expand further in 3-5 years: CEO

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital will add 50 to 75 hospitals to its network in another three to five years thereby taking the total number of branches to over 150, a top official said on Saturday. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of opening i...

London bridge terrorist buried in ancestral village in PoK

Usman Khan, the convicted terrorist of Pakistani origin who was shot dead during last weeks terror attack in London, has been buried in his familys ancestral village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to a media report on Saturday. Tal...

Karen Gillan denies rumours she is starring 'The Mask' reboot

Actor Karen Gillan has denied that she has been approached to star in the gender-swapped reboot of The Mask. Gillan told Digital Spy that though she loved the Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz-starrer 1994 original, she knows nothing about the re...

Reactions to Iran-U.S. prisoner swap

The United States and Iran swapped prisoners - a Chinese-American detained for three years on spying charges and an imprisoned Iranian - on Saturday in a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes. Following are reactions to the swap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019