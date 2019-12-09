Left Menu
JNU students lathicharged by police near Bhikaji Cama Place metro station

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 16:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 16:57 IST
JNU students were on Monday stopped by police and baton charged near the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station during their march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan as they sought an appointment with the president over the hostel fee hike issue. Heavy deployment of police was in place ahead of the march from the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Roads leading to the campus were shut for traffic and appeals made to students to protest peacefully, a police official said.

The students circulated photos, claiming police have closed all gates of the university before beginning the march. As they began, they shouted slogans like "Delhi Police go back" and "Education must be free for all". When the students reached a cordoned area near the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station, they tried to jump the barricades and were lathicharged by the police.

They had planned to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan from the campus seeking an appointment with the president, the visitor of the varsity to urge him to intervene and ensure that the hike in hostel fee is rolled back. Entry and exit points at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat metro stations were closed by authorities fearing protests there.

"As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat have been closed. Trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Twitter. The Delhi Traffic Police said Baba Gangnath Marg has also been closed for vehicular traffic.

The students have been protesting for over a month inside the campus against the hostel fee hike and have also called for boycott of the upcoming semester exams, despite repeated appeals by the administration asking them to return to classes. The HRD Ministry had set up a three-member committee to look into ways to restore normal functioning in the JNU and mediate between the agitating students and the administration.

The panel submitted its report to the ministry but no call has been taken yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

