BHU professor Feroze Khan resigns from BHU's SVDV Dept, joins Arts Faculty

BHU professor Feroze Khan has resigned from his post at the SVDV Department and joined the Arts Faculty where he will teach Sanskrit, BHU sources said. Students, mostly from the ABVP, were protesting against Khan's appointment. They said only a Hindu can teach Sanskrit at the university in Varanasi.

Although the Benaras Hindu University backed Khan, he was unable to take classes for several days. Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan Department Dean Bindeswari Prasad Mishra confirmed that Khan has joined the Arts Faculty of the university where he will teach Sanskrit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)