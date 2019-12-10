Left Menu
Development News Edition

BHU professor Feroze Khan resigns from BHU's SVDV Dept, joins Arts Faculty

  • PTI
  • |
  • Varanasi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 13:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 13:18 IST
BHU professor Feroze Khan resigns from BHU's SVDV Dept, joins Arts Faculty
Image Credit:

BHU professor Feroze Khan has resigned from his post at the SVDV Department and joined the Arts Faculty where he will teach Sanskrit, BHU sources said. Students, mostly from the ABVP, were protesting against Khan's appointment. They said only a Hindu can teach Sanskrit at the university in Varanasi.

Although the Benaras Hindu University backed Khan, he was unable to take classes for several days. Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan Department Dean Bindeswari Prasad Mishra confirmed that Khan has joined the Arts Faculty of the university where he will teach Sanskrit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Ashtead leads FTSE lower, Ted Baker at 16-yr low

UK shares dipped on Tuesday after disappointing corporate updates from blue-chip industrial firm Ashtead and small-cap retailer Ted Baker, while investors stayed cautious ahead of the UK election and a deadline for fresh U.S. tariffs on Chi...

Tourism sector set to adopt digital and social media strategy

Indias tourism sector is adopting a new digital and social media strategy to increase the flow of visitors from the East Asian markets, with a focus on Chinas millennials, a senior government official said here. We are currently in the mids...

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong cabinet reshuffle not an 'immediate task', Lam says

A reshuffle of Hong Kongs cabinet is not an immediate task, the citys Beijing-backed leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday, as she prepared to visit the Chinese capital for the first time since her governments humiliation at local polls last mo...

S.Africa's Eskom plans more load shedding, says crisis manageable

Eskom plans more load shedding due to flooding that triggered unprecedented blackouts a day earlier, South Africas state power firm said on Tuesday but added the crisis was manageable. Eskom on Monday announced power cuts of up to 6,000 meg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019