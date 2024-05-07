Left Menu

Pak: New probe launched into import of 'substandard' wheat amid growing concerns

Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif had previously formed a fact-finding committee on May 3 to investigate irregularities in wheat import decisions despite expectations of a bumper crop.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 10:26 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to address mounting concerns over the import of insect-infected wheat during the caretaker government's tenure, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer, has announced the formation of a new inquiry committee. This move comes in the wake of revelations confirming the import of substandard wheat, prompting swift action from authorities, Dawn reported. Minister Tanveer underscored the need for thorough investigations into the irregularities and negligence surrounding the import process. This marks the second inquiry committee established within a week, following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's earlier initiative headed by the Cabinet division secretary.

A statement from the minister's office reaffirmed the import of insect-infected wheat under the caretaker government's watch. To ensure transparency and accountability, a high-level inquiry committee, led by Food Commissioner Syed Waseemul Hasan, has been tasked with scrutinising the import of substandard wheat during the fiscal year 2023-24, as reported by Dawn. Minister Tanveer reiterated the government's commitment to upholding transparency and accountability in wheat procurement processes. In response to public grievances, he also initiated an investigation into irregularities in wheat procurement by the Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (Passco), appointing a three-member committee headed by Grade 20 officer Saleem Mohsin.

Prime Minister Sharif had previously formed a fact-finding committee on May 3 to investigate irregularities in wheat import decisions despite expectations of a bumper crop. The surplus stockpile has posed challenges for provincial governments in purchasing wheat from farmers, leading to distress sales at below-official rates. The caretaker government's authorisation of wheat imports, totalling 2.7 million tonnes until February 2024, has been met with scrutiny. However, former caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar denied any wrongdoing in the import process, according to Dawn.

Mohammad Asif, Federal Secretary for the National Food Security and Research Division, was removed from his post amidst ongoing investigations. The prime minister has directed a committee to address farmers' grievances expeditiously, ensuring timely payments and equitable treatment. Efforts are underway to procure 1.8 million tonnes of wheat through Passco to alleviate farmers' concerns and stabilise market prices. However, challenges persist as surplus stocks hinder the absorption of new crops, prompting farmers' protests and pressure on the government to act decisively.

The prevailing situation presents a delicate balancing act for the government, as it navigates farmers' demands and opposition scrutiny, Dawn reported. (ANI)

