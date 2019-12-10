Left Menu
Development News Edition

Free education for class 11, 12 students at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Institute in Punjab

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:03 IST
Free education for class 11, 12 students at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Institute in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the state government would bear the cost of education of poor students of class 11 and 12 at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute in Mohali. The step was taken to facilitate aspiring economically backward students from the state to get into the armed forces, a government statement said.

The institute has tied up with a reputed private school in Mohali for education of students who clear its entrance examination. Forty such students are currently selected for their senior secondary school education by the institute, but they are required to pay their own school fee of Rs 45,000 a year.

With the chief minister's directive, poor and deserving students who are admitted to the institute basis an entrance exam will also be able to join the Mohali school, the release said. To meet the additional expenses thus incurred, Singh also asked the Finance department to examine its proposal for additional funds of Rs 9.5 crore, in addition to Rs 8.5 crore, for making up the required corpus of Rs 18 crore.

In another move aimed at motivating and preparing youngsters to join the armed forces, the chief minister also directed the director general to formulate a proposal, in consultation with the secretary school education, to set up cadet training wings in select government schools, in line with the plan to establish such wsings in some private schools. He also asked the Finance Department to sanction requisite funds to establish the cadet training wings at the selected private schools in Patiala, Mohali, Sangrur, Beas and Nabha to impart training to the students for joining the National Defence Academy.

Incidentally, the-state-of-the art institute was started in 2011 with an intake capacity of 40 students. As many as 134 cadets have been sent to various service academies so far from the first seven batches.

The institute has been credited with securing All India Rank 1 in NDA merit list on two occasions, besides once Rank 1 in the merit list of Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. Fifty-eight cadets have been commissioned as officers so far and 25 have joined various academies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

'Less action plans, more action': EU Commission under fire over money-laundering overhaul

The European Commission said it would only consider money-laundering reforms after it completes a thorough assessment of the issue, dashing hopes the EU executive would act rapidly to crack down on dirty money flowing through the continent....

Venice hotel bookings at low ebb after post-flood cancellations

Tourists are shunning Venice after a series of exceptionally high tides last month, with a plunge in hotel bookings bringing fresh economic woe to the lagoon city. Beloved around the world for its canals, historic architecture and art, Veni...

Democrats unveils two articles of impeachment against President Trump

Democrats on Tuesday charged US President Donald Trump with two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress by pressing his Ukraine counterpart for help in attacking his rivals in the 2020 US election. House Judiciar...

UPDATE 1-U.S. blacklists head of Myanmar military for alleged rights abuses against Rohingya

The United States on Tuesday blacklisted four Myanmar military leaders, including the commander-in-chief, in the toughest action taken yet by Washington for alleged human rights abuses against the Rohingya and other minorities, the U.S. Tre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019