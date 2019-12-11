Left Menu
Chrissy Taylor Named Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings, Inc. today announced Chrissy Taylor, the company's President and Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Jan. 1. Taylor becomes only the fourth CEO in the company's more than 60-year history and the third generation of Taylor family CEO leadership, preceded as CEO by her father Andy Taylor and grandfather Jack Taylor. The position has been held since 2013 by Pam Nicholson, who will retire at the end of the year.

"With her hands-on and diverse experience at all levels of the company, Chrissy is well prepared to take Enterprise into its next era of success," said Enterprise Executive Chairman Andy Taylor. "Grounded in our founding values, she has unmatched passion and a strong vision for the company's next chapter. Chrissy has the full support of the board and the family."

As CEO, Taylor will oversee global strategy and operations for Enterprise Holdings, which along with its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management, offers extensive car rental, carsharing, truck rental, fleet management, retail car sales and other transportation services. The company owns and operates the Enterprise Rent-A-CarNational Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries.

"It is an incredible honor to be named CEO and lead our talented team of employees," said Chrissy Taylor. "I'm grateful for the outstanding leaders who have entrusted me to build on their accomplishments and fully committed to ensuring the business is successful for another 62 years and beyond. I look forward to working with our team to not only evolve with the mobility industry but also to help shape it, finding new and innovative ways to make travel easier and more convenient for customers."

Taylor will become one of the highest-ranking women among the world's largest travel companies and one of the top female CEOs across all industries, based on company revenue. In addition to CEO, she will retain her current title of President.

"Chrissy is the epitome of the Enterprise culture – always customer first, with a dedicated focus on team work," said David Kemper, Enterprise Holdings board member and chair of the nominating committee. "It's been a pleasure to watch her evolve into the strong and thoughtful leader she is today; she will be a terrific CEO."

Taylor began her career by joining the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Management Training Program, working in the field at several different rental locations. Transitioning in 2003 to Enterprise's corporate headquarters, she oversaw regional operations throughout the United States.

In 2006, Taylor relocated to London to further develop Enterprise's market in the U.K., Germany and Ireland. Upon receiving her executive MBA from Washington University in St. Louis in 2010, Taylor joined Enterprise Holdings' Treasury group, where she assisted in the financial restructuring of the company's fleet management business. She was named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in 2016 and President in 2019.

Taylor serves on the board of her family's foundation, the Crawford Taylor Foundation, and will continue to serve as a member of the corporate board of Enterprise Holdings.

For more information about Enterprise Holdings, visit enterpriseholdings.com.

About Enterprise Holdings
Enterprise Holdings – through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises – operates its brands at more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management accounted for $25.9 billion in revenue and owned more than 2 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2019. Enterprise Holdings' regional subsidiaries and Enterprise Fleet Management currently employ more than 100,000 worldwide. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies. Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1043208/Chrissy_Taylor_Global_Headquarters.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1043207/Chrissy_Taylor_EnterpriseHoldings_CEO.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/557711/Enterprise_Holdings_Corporate_Brands_Logo.jpg

