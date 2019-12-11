Hostel fee hike issue: JNUSU meets HRD ministry officials, no resolution reached

JNU Students' Union office bearers had a meeting with HRD ministry officials on the hostel fee hike issue but no resolution was reached on the second consecutive day of talks on Wednesday. JNUSU general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav said they demanded that the students who get JRF and SRF scholarships be given single-seater rooms, a norm which is followed by every other university.

"Students are given a single-seater room after two years but that is not the norm here. We said either they refund the HRA or ensure that norms are changed. We also said that the new hostel manual does not have provisions for reservation of students in hostels," he said. The JNUSU has called for a boycott of exams, beginning on December 12 and will be going ahead with it.

