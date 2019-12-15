Left Menu
Don't depend on govt jobs, become entrepreneurs: Himachal Guv to IIT-Mandi students

  • Mandi
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 21:14 IST
Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Sunday asked the students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Mandi here to not depend on government jobs and instead start their own businesses after graduating. Addressing the students of the premier institute in Kamand while on a visit, the Governor appealed to them to serve the people by providing them employment.

Do not depend on government jobs but set up your own businesses/industries so that you can provide jobs to others. This way, you can work for nation and society, Dattatraya told the students. The Governor also interacted with Deans, faculty members and coordinators of the institute.

Director of IIT-Mandi, T A Gonsalvis, welcomed the Governor and apprised him about the academic and other activities of the institute. He said that the institute has become a leader in academics in India within 10 years and had also made a mark globally.

The institute is working with the people and government of Himachal Pradesh to bring eco-friendly development and industries to the state, he said.

