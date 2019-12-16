Protest outside old Delhi Police HQ against police action in Jamia

Hundreds of students reached the old Delhi Police headquarters at ITO late Sunday night to take part in an "emergency" protest against the police action at Jamia Millia University following violence during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act. The protesters raised anti-police slogans and demanded action against officials who entered the university.

Students from Jamia, Ambedkar University and others joined the protest called by the JNU Students' Union. Protesters blocked all roads leading to the police headquarters. Barricades were put up as the mass of protesters swelled.

CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat also reached the spot and condemned the police action. A protesting Jawaharlal Nehru University student said, "We have come here to support the protesting students who have been attacked by the police. We want the police to leave the campus as soon as possible".

Nearly 60 people, including students, policemen and firemen were injured as violence erupted during a protest by Jamia students against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. "My batchmate Utkarsh Roshan has been detained by Delhi Police for no reason. We have no idea where he is. We have calling him since evening but not getting any response from his side. Several students have been stuck inside library and reading room. They are scared and hiding inside," said Bhumika Saraswati, MA Convergent student at Jamia Millia Islamia.

She claimed that after entering the varsity campus, Delhi Police detained students who were not even involved in the violence. Another student said that the protestors have been mobilised through a message to come out in support of the students of Jamia, who have alleged high-handedness against the police.

"More than 70 students have been admitted to Holy Family hospital. Police locked our washroom and several students, who are injured inside the campus and are scared of coming out of the premises. I have come here to protest against CAA, NRC and what has happened in Jamia," said Srijan Chawla, MA Mass Communication student at Jamia. Brinda Karat alleged that the entry of police in the university had the blessings of Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Where is the police commissioner? Where is Amit Shah, obviously he has given permission to the police to enter the campus," she alleged. Earlier in the day, protestors torched several vehicles near Jamia university and clashed with police. Later, police entered the varsity campus to control the situation and said they detained some of the people who allegedly indulged in violence.

But Jamia university administration said its students were not involved in the violence. Commuters faced a harrowing time as traffic was thrown out of gear for several hours in the areas gripped by tension after the clash and Delhi Metro shut 13 stations.

Soon after the violence, Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan claimed that Delhi Police entered the campus forcibly without any permission and beat up staff members and students who were forced to leave the campus.

