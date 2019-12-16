Left Menu
Development News Edition

600 advocates being sought to support te reo Māori into education

Registrations for Te Ahu o te Reo Māori 2020 are now open, with courses starting from February onwards.

600 advocates being sought to support te reo Māori into education
“We know educational success is higher for tamariki who learn in or through te reo Māori. That’s why our Government is committed to every child having te reo Māori in their learning by 2025,” Kelvin Davis said. Image Credit: Twitter(@WB_AsiaPacific)

600 new te reo advocates are being sought following the success of a programme that supports the Government's plan to integrate te reo Māori into education, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

Registrations for Te Ahu o te Reo Māori 2020 are now open, with courses starting from February onwards.

"We know educational success is higher for tamariki who learn in or through te reo Māori. That's why our Government is committed to every child having te reo Māori in their learning by 2025," Kelvin Davis said.

"To help us achieve this goal, we launched Te Ahu o te Reo Māori this year, with nearly 700 teachers giving it a go. It was such a hit, we've decided to do it again in 2020.

"People will need to be quick. There are already over 900 expressions of interest for next year's courses," Kelvin Davis said.

Other Government initiatives to support Māori students to succeed as Māori include:

Te Kawa Matakura - an education programme that will grow future young Māori leaders through mātauranga and te reo Māori.

Addressing racism and unconscious bias across the system with a $42 million investment in Te Hurihanganui.

A $32 million funding boost for Kōhanga Reo to upgrade buildings, lift wages, and allow volunteers to be paid.Reforms of Tomorrow's Schools to create meaningful change for ākonga Māori and their whānau.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to grant urgent hearing to plea seeking action against police for laying siege at police HQ

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to urgently list a petition seeking disciplinary action against Delhi Police personnel who had laid siege at the police headquarters in the national capital following the Tis Hazari clashes last month. Th...

I am working with different states on GST and welcome efforts by many of them to push collections: FM Sitharaman.

I am working with different states on GST and welcome efforts by many of them to push collections FM Sitharaman....

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit also a huge positive for economy SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar....

Say no to violence against women: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people to work together to make India a better place for women by saying no to violence against the fairer sex. Banerjee was referring to the seventh anniversary of the gangrape inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019