CAA: Madras varsity students on protest mode for third day in

  Updated: 18-12-2019 21:09 IST
A section of students of Madras University here continued their protest for the third day on Wednesday against the controversial Citizenship Act, as actor politician Kamal Haasan visited them to express solidarity. The students said they were determined to pursue their agitation further.

Haasan, who conversed with students from behind the main gate since he was not allowed entry, demanded withdrawal of the Act since it was "autocratic," and "draconian." "They did not allow me inside," the actor said, adding he visited the varsity to be the "defender" of students. Since the Madras University has declared a holiday, scores of hostel students at its Taramani campus have been left without food since the kitchens too were shut,he claimed.

An ally of the DMK, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi held a "siege Chief Minister K Palaniswami's residence" protest here, saying the CAA was against the Constitution and passed with an intent to divide the nation on "communal, linguistic" lines. Students of various colleges, including the New College here and another in Tiruchirappalli staged protests in their campuses.

Besides, a section of students held a protest on the state-run Bharathiyar varsity campus in Coimbatore and were removed from the premises in view of the convocation in which Governor Banwarilal Purohit took part, police said. Also, students of a private college and a group of lawyers belonging to the All India Lawyers Union and People's Union of Civil Liberties staged a demonstration near the Coimbatore district complex.

A posse of police personnel were posted in the periphery of all institutions where protests were held and the gates were closed to ensure protesters do not go over to the roads. Also, police deployment continued to be on at the Marina, the main campus of the Madras varsity.

Police said their presence was for the "safety of the students." Two students, who were picked up by police were sent back late last night, one of the coordinators and a PG political science student, K Ragu Prasath told PTI, adding their protest would continue to be on. The two were picked up for questioning over allegedly inciting students of affiliated colleges to join the stir at the varsity's Marina campus.

The varsity, according to the protesting students, has declared a holiday till January 2. Students who sat near the main entrance of the sprawling campus, which is just opposite the famous Marina beach, raised slogans against the Centre, the BJP, its student body ABVP and the RSS.

The protesting students are seeking withdrawal of CAA. They are also protesting the police action on students of Jamia Milia University in New Delhi and opposing the nation-wide NRC.

The Madras University is one of the oldest in the country and students of the varsity are among others in Tamil Nadu who have been protesting against the CAA..

