Many DU college unions condemn DUSU stand in favour of CAA

The student unions of many colleges affiliated to Delhi University on Wednesday distanced themselves from the pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stand taken by the Delhi University Students Union. A statement was issued by the students unions of Miranda House, Lady Sri Ram (LSR), Gargi College, Kirori Mal College, Hindu College Progressive Front and Ramjas Progessive Front saying they are not in favour of the stand taken by DUSU and do not support the CAA since it "will rip India's secular spirit".

"The College Unions strongly condemn the recent statement released by Akshit Dahiya, the President of DUSU 2019-20 regarding DU extending support to CAA," they said. "We urge Mr. Dahiya to take down this statement as it does not voice the students of DU. Moreover, we request him to release a statement condemning the violence and police atrocities on students unfolding in the past few days," they said.

The quiz societies of various colleges of Delhi University also disassociated themselves from the pro-CAA stance of DUSU and condemned the police action on campuses. Meanwhile, DUSU said it held an unplanned demonstration on Wednesday to enable students to take exams by opposing a boycott call given by a student outfit, its joint secretary Shivangi Kharwal said.

She alleged that students affiliated to Left-wing outfits were stopping students from taking exams inside the Campus Law Centre. Her allegations were denied by a functionary from left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA), who said it was the Campus Law Centre Students' Union that had given a call to boycott exams to protest the police crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia students.

"The students who were willing to give exams were not stopped from doing so. None of the students from the CLC Union is from AISA," the functionary said. Kharwal, however, said it was an unplanned demonstration and praised the police for ensuring that the exams could happen.

"The Delhi Police personnel were also there and they ensured that students could give exams. In their praise, we raised the slogan of Delhi Police 'zindabad'," Kharwal said. PTI SLB RDM RDM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.