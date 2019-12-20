Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't get misled by rumours: Jamia VC to students

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 13:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 13:52 IST
Don't get misled by rumours: Jamia VC to students

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Friday urged the university students not be misled by any rumours.

In a letter to students, she assured that the varsity is with them and will provide them with "full financial and emotional support".

The university's students have been at the forefront of the protest against the amended citizenship law. Akhtar had called the police's entry in campus on December 15 "condemnable" and had called for a judicial inquiry into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

WB Govenor disagrees with Mamata's UN-monitored referendum

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday disagreed with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees demand for a UN-monitored referendum on Citizenship Amendment Act besides the proposed nationwide NRC and said such assertions are bound to send ...

Kazakhstan to liberalise rules on protests and political parties

Kazakhstan will drop a requirement for public protests to be approved by authorities, make it easier to form political parties, and reduce punishments for hate speech and libel, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday. The reform pac...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit record high, as sterling endures torrid week

World stocks touched record highs on Friday, as trading wound down before the year-end holidays, while the British pound was heading towards its worst week for more than two years amid renewed worries over how Britain will leave the Europea...

Australia fines Volkswagen USD 86 mn over 'dieselgate'

An Australian court handed Volkswagen a record 125 million Australian dollars USD 86 m fine Friday for misleading customers about the emissions from its diesel vehicles, with the company saying it may appeal. The Federal Court found that an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019