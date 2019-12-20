Don't get misled by rumours: Jamia VC to students

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Friday urged the university students not be misled by any rumours.

In a letter to students, she assured that the varsity is with them and will provide them with "full financial and emotional support".

The university's students have been at the forefront of the protest against the amended citizenship law. Akhtar had called the police's entry in campus on December 15 "condemnable" and had called for a judicial inquiry into the matter.

