HRD Minister congratulates all Tennis players selected for National Levels

Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' inaugurated Lawn Tennis Event (Under 19, Boys & Girls) of 65th National School Games organised by School Games Federation of India (SGFI) at R.K. Khanna Stadium in New Delhi today. A total number of 232 qualified Tennis Players have gathered in Delhi selected from 23 states for the National Level competition here. These players will compete in different categories for the next four days till 28th December.

Speaking on the occasion Union HRD Minister congratulated all the players selected for the National Levels and expressed his great satisfaction to see that out of 232 Tennis Players 113 are Girls, which justifies the message of 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao'. He said that It is a matter of pride for us to see so many girls in this event. Shri Nishank also wished that these players may also win Gold Medals for India at International Level. Talking about the 'Fit India' campaign the Minister said that Sports are the most appropriate medium to stay fit. If one dedicates oneself to personal fitness, India will automatically become a Fit Country. Shri Nishank also appreciated the efforts of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for organizing this event.

Welcoming all the guests and the players, Commissioner, KVS Sh. Santosh Kumar Mall said that a fit body has a positive impact on the brain, resulting in good results in academics. He extended his best wishes to all the players participating in this event.

Director, DLTA Sh. Ranvir Singh Chauhan was also present during the Inaugural Ceremony. Additional Commissioner (Acad), KVS Sh. U.N. Khaware presented the vote of thanks.

