UGC makes it mandatory to study publication ethics, misconduct in PhD course work

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has made it mandatory for PhD students to study two new courses in publication ethics and misconduct for pre-registration course work.

The decision was taken by the Commission in its recent meeting.

"The UGC in its recent meeting approved two credit courses for awareness about publication ethics and publication misconduct to be made compulsory for all PhD students for pre-registration course work," a senior UGC official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.