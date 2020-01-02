Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT-Kanpur launches inquiry into complaint against recitation of Faiz's poem 'Hum Dekhenge'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kanpur
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 16:55 IST
IIT-Kanpur launches inquiry into complaint against recitation of Faiz's poem 'Hum Dekhenge'

IIT-Kanpur has formed a committee to inquire into a complaint against the recitation of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's noted poem 'Hum Dekhenge' on campus by students to express solidarity with their peers at Jamia Millia Islamia, the institute's deputy director Manindra Agarwal said. He said a "very peaceful protest" was held on December 17 by about 300 students of the premier institute at its premises as they were not allowed to go out due to enforcement of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the city.

An IIT-Kanpur student recited the poem 'Hum Dekhenge' by Faiz against which a complaint was filed by Dr Vashimant Sharma, a temporary faculty member, and 16 others, including faculty members and students. "The video suggests that the poem also provokes anti-Hindu sentiments," the complaint stated.

The written complaint filed by them with the IIT-Kanpur director states that the poem had some words that could hurt the sentiments of Hindus, Agarwal said. "A committee of six members was established, headed by me, to investigate the matter. Some students have been questioned, while the others will be questioned after they return to the institution after the holidays," the deputy director said.

There was a war of words on social media between those supporting the recitation of the poem and those who opposed it, he said. "It was contributing to escalation of the situation and hence we requested both sides to stop it and they obliged," Agarwal said.

The video also shows students carrying placards with slogans like 'Tumhari laathi aur goli se tez hamari awaaz hai' (our voice is louder than your sticks and bullets) and 'IIT-Kanpur condemns police brutality on Jamia and AMU students. Shame on Delhi Police', an official said. "We would take some more days to hear both sides before coming up with the findings as some students were left to question and it could only be possible after their return to the institution after holidays," Agarwal said, adding, "Once everything cools down, we will be able to sort out the matter amicably."

However, IIT-Kanpur director Abhay Karandikar has criticised a section of the media for reporting since Wednesday that the institute has set up a committee to decide whether the poem by Faiz is anti-Hindu or not, saying this is "very misleading". "The reality is that the institute has received complaints from multiple sections of the community that during a protest march taken out by students certain poem was read and then subsequently certain social media posts were made, which were inflammatory," Karandikar said.

"The institute has also received complaints from other sections of the community that during the protest march, a group tried to block the march, which was incorrect. So, the institute has set up a committee to look into all these complaints to see if they are genuine. And if they are genuine, what remedial action is to be taken," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Kyrgios pledges money for victims of Australian bushfires

Australian Nick Kyrgios has put his hand up to help the victims of raging bushfires in his country by promising a 200 donation for every ace he serves during the home summer season. More than 1,000 homes have been destroyed by the fires fue...

UPDATE 1-Austrian coalition deal includes headscarf ban, preventive custody - media reports

A deal between Austrias conservatives and Greens to form a governing coalition includes banning headscarves in school until the age of 14 and preventive custody for potentially dangerous immigrants, several Austrian media reported on Thursd...

Shah inaugurates new campus of National Fire Service College

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday dedicated to the nation a new campus of the National Fire Service College here. He also laid the foundation stone of the National Disaster Response Force NDRF Academy.Calling it a proud moment, he s...

Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson continue to fuel rumours about dating

American actor Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson continue to feed dating rumours as they were seen out together picking up groceries. As per Page Six, the pair were photographed together outside a grocery shop at a Los Angeles Ralphs on New Year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020