Mamata writes to students, greets them on new year

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote individual letters to around 1.5 crore students in state-run schools as well as madrasas wishing them "a very Happy New Year". The letters were sent on the chief minister's official letterhead and signed by Banerjee herself.

They were sent individually to students of all state-run schools primary, secondary and higher secondary as well as madrasas, Sishu Shiksha Kendras and Madhyamik Shiksha Kendras. Banerjee's letter reads "At the onset of the New Year, I convey my good wishes to you. You are the future of our country, artisan, who will build the society. Be good and study hard to be a successful human being. My wishes are all with you".

The letter also wished for their parents and teachers. A similar letter written by Banerjee was sent to each student last year.

"It's great for a student to start a New Year and a new session with a personalized letter from the chief minister. It will definitely inspire them to work hard," Kartik Manna, the chairman Sarva Shiksha Mission said.

