Vice-Chancellor of University of Allahabad tenders resignation

Prof. Rattan Lal Hangloo, Vice-Chancellor, University of Allahabad has tendered his resignation vide his letter dated 31.12.2019 from his post on personal grounds.

The President of India in his capacity as the Visitor of the University of Allahabad has been pleased to accept the resignation of Prof. R. L. Hangloo with immediate effect.

The President of India is also pleased to direct to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of financial, academic and administrative irregularities including the recommendations contained in their Interim Report No. 8/18115/2019/NCW/RD/DS of the National Commission for Women regarding alleged misconduct against Prof. Rattan Lal Hangloo, Vice-Chancellor, University of Allahabad.

The senior-most Professor of the University shall perform the duties of the office of Vice-Chancellor of the University of Allahabad till the regular Vice-Chancellor is appointed or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

(With Inputs from PIB)

