Meeting over JNU violence underway at Kejriwal's residence
A meeting of senior AAP leaders and ministers is underway at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here over the violence at the JNU the day before.
A clash broke out between members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union and the ABVP on the university campus on Sunday.
The clash took place during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers' Association.
