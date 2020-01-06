Gehlot, Pilot condemn violence in JNU

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot have condemned the violence in JNU, saying fascists are afraid of the voices of brave students. Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

"The brutal attack on JNU students and teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. The violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear," Gehlot said in a tweet on Sunday night. He condemned the attack on students saying, students, teachers were beaten, hostels were vandalised but there was no police inside the campus to stop it.

"It is shocking, Why police is not doing anything to protect students? BJP's divisive politics is ruining the universities," he charged. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot described the attack as shameful and cowardly.

"I strongly condemn the violence and vandalism at the JNU campus in Delhi causing injury to students and damaging property. Such acts are shameful and cowardly, strict action must be taken against the culprits," Pilot said in a tweet.

