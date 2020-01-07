JNU Violence: Why administration not registered any police complaint on January 5 violence, asks JNUSU 

Alleging apathy, inaction and apparent connivance of the university administration on January 5 violence in the campus, the students' union of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday asked the university administration to explain why it did not register any police complaint on January 5 violence in the campus.

Why has the administration not registered any complaint with Delhi Police regarding the January 5 violence where several students and faculties were attacked by the mob and university property was also damaged?#JNUTerrorAttack — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 7, 2020

The allegations on administration came after the police registered two FIRs against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh which were based on the complaints lodged by the university administration. According to sources, the administration lodged two complaints with Delhi police on January 5 against Ghosh, one of which was related to damaging server on January 1 while the other was concerned with attacking security guards and vandalizing server rooms on January 4. Besides Ghosh, about 19 students have also been named in the FIRs.

"Why has the Vice Chancellor of JNU, M. Jagadesh Kumar, ordered the Indian Media to not broadcast his briefing live? Resurfacing after a prolonged absence, he is yet to meet the injured students and professors of this university," said JNUSU in a statement immediately after a press conference by the Vice Chancellor. In the press conference, the VC promised security to all the students and asked them to return in the campus. "Our heart goes out to all injured students; the incident (violence) is unfortunate," said JNU VC.

