JD Institute of Fashion Technology students visit Rashtrapati Bhawan

JD Institute of Fashion Technology, a pioneer in the field of design education for the past 31 years, recently organized a visit for students, pursuing a career in interior design to Rashtrapati Bhawan. The day-long tour was organized to understand the architecture and to experience the onset journey to this magnificent palatial structure.

Rashtrapati Bhawan was the creation of architects of exceptional imagination and masterfulness, Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker had set an example for interior design students to comprehend the in-depth knowledge of their field. Students experienced the various aspects of construction, design, planning and art styles of the magnificent and royal piece of India. The contemporary design by Lutyens gave lens to the budding designers to spread their wing and ideas towards designing and accessory placements to give a complex structure, an elementary look.

Ms. Rupal Dalal, Executive Director, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, said, "With the continuous effort and vision to make traditional learning an experiential one for students, seems to be achieved now. I am glad that, they got a chance to visit such an iconic and extraordinary creation of Indian architecture. The institute always believes in promoting the creative mind with free hands to make their dream a living reality".

