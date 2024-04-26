Former Athletics SA CEO pays back grant to NLC

Former Athletics South Africa Acting CEO, Terrence Magogodela, has paid back ill-gotten gains he unduly gained from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) grant funding for a sports facility development.

According to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Magogodela agreed to pay back some R388 733,05 after it was found that he signed a funding application to construct athletics tracks in the Northern Cape but used the money to buy property.

“On the form, he indicated that he was the project coordinator for Inqaba Yokulinda, but he was neither the project coordinator nor a member of [non-profit organisation] Inqaba Yokulinda.

“The funding application, the business and implementation plan, and an endorsement letter from ASA [Athletics South Africa]were submitted to the NLC. Magogodela channelled the NLC funds towards a property in Gauteng,” the SIU said.

Following investigations, Magogodela relented to paying back the money.

The SIU also warned that the payment does not shield the former athletics boss from criminal prosecution.

“Initially, a settlement agreement was reached but Magogodela failed to honour it. This prompted the SIU to approach the Special Tribunal for an application to preserve his Gauteng home. In February 2022, the Special Tribunal granted the SIU a preservation order for Magogodela’s property.

“Following the full payment made by Magogodela, the SIU will approach the Special Tribunal for an application to discharge his property from the preservation order. However, the settlement agreement does not constitute a full and final settlement between the parties. SIU remains entitled to join Magogodela in any future proceeding and claim appropriate relief from him.

“The settlement with Magogodela is part of the implementation of the SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by State institutions due to negligence or corruption. The settlement agreement does not absolve Magogodela from possible prosecution,” the SIU said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)