JNU writes to UGC for release of service, utility charges for hostels

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Thursday said it had written to the University Grants Commission (UGC), urging it to "release the funds" towards the service and utility charges for the hostels. The service and utility charges have been a bone of contention between the students and the administration after a recent hostel fee hike. The students have been demanding a complete rollback of the fee hike.

In a circular issued by JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar, the university said the hostel residents did not have to pay the service and utility charges during the current registration for the 2020 winter semester. "As per discussions held in MHRD, UGC will bear the cost of service and utility charges proposed till further orders," the circular said.

It added that the matter was being pursued at an appropriate level at the UGC and the JNU had already written to it, urging to release the funds. Amid an outrage by students over a proposed fee hike, the HRD Ministry had intervened last month and formed a three-member committee to resolve the stand-off.

According to the formula decided, the utility and service charges were supposed to be borne by the UGC and not the students, who had to only pay the room rent. However, the students have been demanding a complete rollback of the fee hike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.