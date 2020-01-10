Left design in JNU unmasked as Delhi Police releases evidence: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday cited the information shared by Delhi Police on JNU violence to say that the "Left design" in the varsity has been "unmasked" and accused it of turning the campus into a political battleground.

"Left design in JNU unmasked. They led mobs of mayhem, destroyed public property paid for by taxpayers, disallowed new students from being enrolled, used the campus as a political battleground. #LeftBehindJNUViolence becomes public knowledge as

Delhi Police releases evidence," the former HRD minister said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

