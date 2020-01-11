Left Menu
JNU attack aimed at creating new students union: Medha Patkar

  Bhopal
  Updated: 11-01-2020 20:57 IST
  Created: 11-01-2020 20:57 IST
Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) activist Medha Patkar on Saturday claimed the January 5 violence in Delhi's JNU was aimed at creating a new students' union there. On January 5, masked people armed with rods and sticks had entered Jawaharlal Nehru University and attacked students and faculty, leaving several of them injured, and vandalised property.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Left-backed student groups have blamed each other for the incident. "The violence (in JNU) was perpetrated with the intention of creating another students' union there," Patkar said while participating in an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Bhopal's Old City.

Patkar said some functionary from Hindu Raskha Dal had claimed responsibility for the JNU attack and he should be immediately arrested. "The Delhi police has become a mere spectator in this case. The students who have taken the lead in a way are inspired by the freedom movement. I know students and faculty of JNU very well. They are people who work in national interest," she said.

On CAA, she said there was no need to amend the Citizenship Act, and said targeting a community, like what was being done to Muslims in Assam, was unconstitutional..

