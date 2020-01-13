Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students, teachers collectively boycott classes at JNU

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 22:54 IST
Students, teachers collectively boycott classes at JNU

Students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday boycotted classes amid standoff with the administration over the fee-hike issue. The classes were supposed to begin on Monday but could not start due to the collective boycott. The classrooms bore a deserted look even as students walked around the campus in groups as they were scared, yet determined to ensure that the boycott is successful.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union has been on a strike from October 29 over the hostel fee-hike issue. However, the administration claimed that over 5,000 students have registered for the winter semester.

The JNUSU general secretary said the numbers are fake and till now, only 1,800 to 2,000 students would have registered by now. Prashant Kumar, a PhD student at the university, said the masters and graduation students have decided to boycott classes.

"The vice-chancellor has written to various centres to frame the time-table but there has been no development. The classes did not start today but might begin in a day or two," Kumar said. A student from the School of Social Science, who did not wish to be named, said, "We first want the issues to be sorted, only then can we focus on our studies. Just to start a fresh beginning, we cannot forget the past."

A student from the School of Languages, Literature and Culture Studies said when students were attacked in Jamia Millia Islamia, their vice-chancellor had put out a strong statement while JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar did not even visit those who were injured or even the Sabarmati Hostel, which was vandalised. Another student said currently, the classes are last of their priority list and the first and foremost is to recover from the trauma of January 5 and also see a resolution of their issues and demands.

The campus saw violence on January 5 when a masked mob attacked students and teachers. The students' union had earlier said it will ensure registration by paying only the tuition fees and not the increased hostel charges but kept the decision on hold after it found that the administration had blocked the registration portal for many students.

The teachers' association has also given a call for 'non-cooperation' in academic matters with the university administration over a range of issues, including that of fee hike and the January 5 violence. Teachers and students have been demanding the sacking of Vice-Chancellor Kumar.

According to Professor Hari Ram Mishra of the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies, some students attended classes but many of them are still not back in campus. "The classes should commence in a proper way in the next couple of days," he said.

Another professor requesting anonymity, said, "The time tables have not been prepared due to the ongoing situation. The teachers have been asked by the administration but the JNUTA has given a call for boycott." Professor R Mahalakshmi of Centre For Historical Studies, said, "There is an atmosphere of fear within the campus. How will we conduct classes for students when we ourselves are not in that frame of mind?"

"But we will try and find other ways of engaging with students but informally. For instance, through book discussions and group debates on specific subjects. But we will ensure non-cooperation with the administration," she said. In a meeting with Human Resource Development (HRD) officials, members of JNUTA told them that they "do not feel secure" on the campus and the atmosphere there was not conducive for academic activities.

"We do not feel secure on the campus, atmosphere not conducive for academic activities. Students who left campus after violence scared to return, how can we resume teaching?" JNUTA president D K Lobiyal told the ministry officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Will try to make 'Chhapak', 'Tanhaji' tax-free in Maha: Thorat

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Monday said Bollywood movies Tanhaji and Chhapaak be made tax free in the state. He said the issue would be taken up with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Earlier, the Revenue ministry used ...

Nominations for high-stakes Delhi polls set to kick off tomorrow

Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections will begin on Tuesday as the Election Commission is set to issue the notification for the February 8 polls on the same day. Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly promises to be a triangula...

BJP says author has withdrawn book that compared Modi with Shivaji

The BJP on Monday said the author of the book, which has drawn flak from opposition for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, has withdrawn the publication, as the party sought to defuse the raging con...

'Where there is US, there is trouble': Syrian Envoy slams Washington over escalated tensions in Middle East

Syrian Ambassador to India Riad Abbas on Monday criticised the United States over the escalated tensions in the Middle East owing to its interference in the regions affairs, and remarked, Where there is America, there is trouble. I will tel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020