More girls in age group of 4-8 years enrolled in govt schools, boys go to pvt schools: ASER report

More girls in age group of 4-8 years enrolled in govt schools, boys go to pvt schools: ASER report
The number of girls getting enrolled in government schools is higher than boys in the age group of 4-8 years, according to the 14th Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) launched on Tuesday. The ASER for 2019 is based on a survey conducted in 26 districts across 24 states in India, covering over 36,000 children in the age group of 4-8 years.

"Gender gaps are visible even among young children with more girls than boys enrolled in government institutions and more boys than girls enrolled in private institutions," the report said. According to the report, among 4-5 year old children, 56.8 per cent girls and 50.4 per cent boys are enrolled in government schools or pre-schools while 43.2 per cent girls and 49.6 per cent boys are enrolled in private pre-schools or schools.

"The gap in enrolment between boys and girls is larger among 6-8 year olds, with 61.1 per cent of all girls versus 52.1 per cent of all boys in this age group going to a government institution," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

