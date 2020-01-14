7-yr-old KV student dies after fainting in school

A second standard student of Kendriya Vidyalaya here died on Tuesday allegedly after he lost consciousness at the school premises during lunch time, police said. The boy was identified as Kushagra (7), a resident of Rangpuri village, they said.

According to police, they received information on Tuesday from Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj regarding the child's death. He studied in 2nd standard in Kendriya Vidhalya, Pocket 5/6, Vasant Kunj.

The incident took place in the school when the boy, along with other students, was standing in front of the canteen and suddenly fell down. He was taken to Fortis Hospital where he was declared dead, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.