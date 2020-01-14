Left Menu
Development News Edition

7-yr-old KV student dies after fainting in school

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 22:17 IST
7-yr-old KV student dies after fainting in school

A second standard student of Kendriya Vidyalaya here died on Tuesday allegedly after he lost consciousness at the school premises during lunch time, police said. The boy was identified as Kushagra (7), a resident of Rangpuri village, they said.

According to police, they received information on Tuesday from Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj regarding the child's death. He studied in 2nd standard in Kendriya Vidhalya, Pocket 5/6, Vasant Kunj.

The incident took place in the school when the boy, along with other students, was standing in front of the canteen and suddenly fell down. He was taken to Fortis Hospital where he was declared dead, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Dynamism of Tamil Nadu and Tamil people amazes me, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Indias celebration of harmony, diversity and brotherhood and will and zeal of its people were two essential reasons that the countrys great civilisation has prospered. The Prime Minister mad...

ANALYSIS-Why the Ukrainian plane tragedy is unlikely to lead to global airspace rules

Why was the Ukrainian airliner mistakenly shot down near Tehran by Iranian forces last week for the loss of 176 lives even allowed to take off from a country that had just fired missiles towards its neighbour And why didnt the airline just ...

China will emerge as America's strategic threat: Pentagon

In this era of great power competition, China will emerge as Americas strategic threat, a top Pentagon official has said, reiterating the need of ramping up US presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Having the US Army in the region strengthen...

Britain strikes deal to save regional airline Flybe

Flybe shareholders have struck a deal with the British government to keep the regional airline operating, business minister Andrea Leadsom said on Tuesday.Delighted that we have reached agreement with Flybes shareholders to keep the company...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020