IIS Ahmedabad may function from temporary campus: Guj CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday indicated that the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) may start functioning from a temporary campus. Rupani was speaking in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah who lay the foundation stone for the IIS' Ahmedabad campus at Nasmed village in Gandhinagar district's Kalol taluka on Wednesday.

During the event, Rupani accepted the suggestion made by Union skill development minister Mahendra Nath Pandey to allot a temporary campus till the main structure is being constructed. "As suggested by the Union minister, my government is also keen to see that the institute starts functioning from a temporary campus till the construction work is completed," Rupani said.

"We also want IIS Ahmedabad to be the first among the three such institutes coming up in the country," he added. The other two institutes are coming up in Mumbai and Kanpur.

The IIS is being set up by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship. The institute aims to develop skilled technical manpower to meet the demands of industries such as defence, aerospace, oil and gas and other emerging businesses..

