Left Menu
Development News Edition

Osmania University Professor held for alleged links with Maoists

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 13:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 13:12 IST
Osmania University Professor held for alleged links with Maoists

A professor of the Osmania University here was arrested on Saturday for suspected links with the Maoists, police said. Associate Professor of Telugu department, C Kasim was allegedly involved in a case registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act among other sections in Mulugu Police station in 2015.

"That case is under investigation and we collected the material evidences also. Recently some inputs have also been received," Siddipet police Commissioner D Joel Davis told PTI. "We obtained a search warrant and conducted searches at his residence in the early morning.

We seized certain documents and some electronic evidence," the police official said. He further said the police have the incriminating information that the OU faculty is in continuous touch with Maoists party leaders.

Kasim is allegedly working as an organiser of "united front vertical" of Maoists for Telangana state. "He is the coordinator for funding and other things," the official said adding Kasim will be produced in a local court in Gajwel on Saturday.

Reacting to the arrest, CPI senior leader Narayana alleged that the government was deliberately harassing intellectuals under the pretext of having Maoist links and foisting false cases. Last year K Jagan, an assistant professor of the OU and a member of Viplava Rachayitala Sangham (Virasam), was picked up from his residence here by a police team from Jogulamba Gadwal district for his suspected links with the Maoists.

In 2018, Virasam leader and renowned Telugu poet P Varavara Rao was arrested by Maharashtra Police in Bhima Koregaon case..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Those opposing Bharat Ratna to Savarkar should spend time in Jail: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said those opposing Bharat Ratna award for Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar should be made to spend two days in the Andaman Cellular Jail, the erstwhile colonial prison, where the freedom fighter had ...

Modi flag bearer of Indian culture, tradition: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the flag bearer of the Indian culture and tradition. In his speech at an event organised by Vedanta Bharati here, Shah said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is t...

Social Democratic Party of India takes out massive rally in Chennai against CAA

Social Democratic Party of India SDPI workers on Saturday took out a massive rally to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, National Population Register NPR and National Register of Citizens NRC in Chennai. People in large numb...

Former BJP MP Ashwini Kumar Chopra passes away in Gurugram

Former BJP MP and senior journalist Ashwini Kumar Chopra passed away here on Saturday. He was 63. Ashwini Kumar Chopra was suffering from cancer and breathed his last at a hospital in Haryanas Gurugram.Chopra, who was elected to 16th Lok Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020