SC, ST teachers of JNU allege discrimination by administration, urge Paswan to take up matter

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 19:01 IST
  • Created: 18-01-2020 19:01 IST
A delegation of SC and ST faculty members of JNU on Saturday accused the administration under VC M Jagadesh Kumar of discrimination against teachers and students from these communities and requested Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan to take up the matter with the government. After meeting the faculty members, Paswan said the allegations levelled by the delegation were serious and should be looked into.

They told Paswan that the recent hike in fee and reduction in seats have affected these underprivileged communities the most and that Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) teachers were not getting due promotions despite fulfilling the criteria. Teaching posts reserved from these communities have been left vacant even though able candidates are available, Paswan said quoting them.

"The delegation's charges are serious. Attention will have to paid to them," he said. In its memorandum, the delegation said SC and ST members of teaching and non-teaching staff and students have been facing discrimination from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration headed Kumar.

The university has seen protests by its students' union against fee hike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

