JNUSU appeals Delhi High Court to quash ‘malafide, illegal and arbitrary’ change in hostel manual

The issue of hostel fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has finally reached to Delhi High Court on Tuesday. In its appeal JNUSU has demanded the court to quash the order calling it 'malafide, arbitrary and illegal' which adversely affects the students.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) has approached Delhi High Court challenging the Inter Hostel Administration's decision amending the Hostel Manual. — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020

The students' union has also demanded the court to quash the late fee imposed on students from Monday, January 21 and allow them for registration. JNU administration has imposed a late fine of Rs 100 per day from Monday to Friday thereafter for registration in Winter Semester. Thereafter the registration charges will be increased to Rs 200 per day and Rs 500 per day till February 9. After February 9, the VC will have special powers to allow the registration.

Delhi: The plea filed by JNUSU members including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, Vice President Saket Moon and others seeks directions of the Court to restrain the JNU administration from imposing late fees on students for registrations in Winter Semester-2020. https://t.co/R1lQK4v9MQ — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020

This is the second case in Delhi High Court related to JNU Protest against hostel fee. A case filed by three teachers of the university demanding the court to direct the social media platforms and google to preserve data related to January 5 violence is also pending in the case. In the case, the court had issued directions to Twitter, Google and all the other social media platforms.

Meanwhile the Union Ministry Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday claimed the demands of the students have been met and there is no ground for removal or sacking of the Vice Chancellor.

