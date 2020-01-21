Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNUSU appeals Delhi High Court to quash ‘malafide, illegal and arbitrary’ change in hostel manual

JNU students are protesting against the fee hostel fee hike since October 28 of this year.

JNUSU appeals Delhi High Court to quash ‘malafide, illegal and arbitrary’ change in hostel manual
JNUSU holding a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The issue of hostel fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has finally reached to Delhi High Court on Tuesday. In its appeal JNUSU has demanded the court to quash the order calling it 'malafide, arbitrary and illegal' which adversely affects the students.

The students' union has also demanded the court to quash the late fee imposed on students from Monday, January 21 and allow them for registration. JNU administration has imposed a late fine of Rs 100 per day from Monday to Friday thereafter for registration in Winter Semester. Thereafter the registration charges will be increased to Rs 200 per day and Rs 500 per day till February 9. After February 9, the VC will have special powers to allow the registration.

This is the second case in Delhi High Court related to JNU Protest against hostel fee. A case filed by three teachers of the university demanding the court to direct the social media platforms and google to preserve data related to January 5 violence is also pending in the case. In the case, the court had issued directions to Twitter, Google and all the other social media platforms.

Meanwhile the Union Ministry Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday claimed the demands of the students have been met and there is no ground for removal or sacking of the Vice Chancellor.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Power Min appoints RS Singh as govt director on SJVNL board

State-owned power firm SJVNL on Tuesday said Himachal Pradeshs Additional Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh has been been appointed as its part time government director. Ministry of Power on 20th January, 2020 has appointed Ram Subhag Singh,...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says Phase 2 trade deal may not remove all tariffs - WSJ

The Phase 2 trade deal with China would not necessarily be a big bang that removes all existing tariffs, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.We may do 2A and some of the tariffs come off. We c...

Pak PM Imran leaves for Switzerland to attend World Economic Forum

Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum and meet the world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the annual event which kicked off at the ski resort town of Davos on Tues...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day two at the Australian Open

Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday times AEST GMT11 2054 HALEP WINS TRICKY OPENER AGAINST BRADYRomanias Simona Halep came through a tight opening set where she saved ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020