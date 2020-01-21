Fee hike: JNUSU moves Delhi HC challenging IHA decision amending Hostel Manual

The JNU Students Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Inter Hostel Administration's (IHA) decision amending the Hostel Manual which has provisions for fee hike. The plea filed by JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and its other office bearers Saket Moon, Satish Chandra Yadav and Md Danish, challenged the minutes of the IHA issued on October 28, 2019, the jurisdiction of the High Level Committee constituted on November 24, 2019 and their recommendations.

The petition submitted that decisions taken by the IHA are malafide, arbitrary and illegal and adversely affect the students. "The decisions to bring about amendments in the Hostel Manual are contrary to provisions of the JNU Act, 1966, Statutes, Ordinances and the Hostel Manual. The amendments include reducing JNUSU representation in IHA, increased rates as applicable to hostel residents and also brought amendments to clauses of the Hostel Manual adversely affecting reserved category students in the University," the plea submitted.

