Indian varsities can play global catalytic role in sustainable future, says JGU VC at WEF

Indian universities can play a global catalytic role for promoting sustainable future, O P Jindal Global University Vice Chancellor Raj Kumar said at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Kumar, the only VC from the country at the WEF, spoke in three separate panels, according to a release by the university.

"The Theme of WEF 2020 Annual Meeting is Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World and Indian Universities need to focus on building leadership and imagination with a stronger focus on sustainable futures. The sustainability framework should permeate all aspects of institution building among the Universities of the world," he said. "Indian Universities can play a global catalytic role for promoting sustainable futures given the significant demographic situation that prevails in India. This is further underlined by the fact that more than 850 million in India are less than 35 years of age and India's life expectancy has increased to 71 years," he said.

Two of the panel discussions are 'Education & Leadership for Sustainable World' and 'The Role of Global Universities in Promoting Sustainable Futures'. In addition, Kumar also spoke at Times Higher Education Exclusive Davos Breakfast Debate on "What is the power of place?"

At Davos, O P Jindal Global University will also sign a memorandum of understanding with the University of Zurich for mutual cooperation in higher education and research.

