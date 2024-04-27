Pakistan PM Sharif Departs for Saudi Arabia to Attend World Economic Forum

Left Menu

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:53 IST
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday left for Saudi Arabia to attend the World Economic Forum and also hold bilateral meetings with world leaders.

The World Economic Forum's (WEF) Special Meeting on 'Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy' will be held on April 28 and 29 in Riyadh in the Gulf nation.

During the two-day visit, PM Shehbaz will meet Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to discuss Riyadh's investment prospects in the country along with the dignitary's Islamabad visit.

Sharif is accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

He is also expected to mull over the prospects and details of the new economic package being sought out by Pakistan in his meeting with International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, The News International reported.

"The prime minister and the ministers will participate in WEF discussions on issues related to trade and investment measures, new investment frameworks, restructuring of supply chains, sustainable growth, and the energy landscape," it said quoting the Foreign Office statement issued on Saturday.

Sharif and Dar would also hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, heads of international bodies and other leading personalities on the margins of the event, she added.

His trip comes after last month's visit by Saudi Kingdom's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, which was followed by the visit of a high-level delegation led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan earlier this month.

