National School of Planning and Architecture to be set up in Pondicherry Central University

A National School of Planning and architecture (NSPA) would be set up in the campus of Pondicherry Central University soon, Education Minister RKamalakannan said on Wednesday

The Union HRD Ministry has approved a proposal of the union territory administration for the NSPA which would be the fourth in the country after those in Delhi, Bhopal, and Vijayawada, he told reporters here

The institution would be established on the extent of 50acre site on the sprawling Pondicherry University with an investment of Rs 338 crores provided by the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.