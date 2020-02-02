Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steps to upgrade law college into law varsity intensified: CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pondy
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 23:00 IST
Steps to upgrade law college into law varsity intensified: CM

Steps to upgrade law college into law varsity intensified: CM Puducherry Feb 2 (PTI): Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said the Puducherry administration has intensified steps to upgrade the Dr B R Ambedkar Government Law College here into a law university. Addressing a meeting of the alumni of the college, he said a Bill for upgradation of the college into a university has already been prepared and it would be introduced on the floor of the House in its forthcoming session.

Also, he pitched for a bench of the Madras High Court in Puducherry on the same lines as the High Court having a bench in Madurai. "I have requested the Union Law Minister in this regard, besides writing a letter to him. I have personally taken up the matter with the Central Minister," he said.

When smaller north-eastern states have a separate High Court there is every justification that Puducherry too can have a bench of the Madras High court to start with, he said. The Chief Minister further said the territorial government has introduced a scheme to pay Rs 5,000 every month for young lawyers in the initial period of their practice.

An Advocates Welfare Fund had also been set up by the government and steps had been taken to provide Rs 30 lakhto the fund from out of the Chief Minister`s Relief Fund for advocates' welfare. Former judge of the Madras High Court David Annousamy and Vice-Chancellor of the Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh were among those present. PTI COR NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Draft of Lebanese financial rescue plan promises "painful" steps

Lebanons new government will look to reduce interest rates and recapitalise banks as part of a broad plan that includes taking painful steps to escape a deep financial crisis, according to a draft policy statement seen by Reuters. The 17-pa...

London terror attack: Suspect shot dead, 3 injured

A man was shot dead by Scotland Yard officers in south London on Sunday in a terror-related stabbing which injured at least three people. Emergency services, including paramedics and armed police, responded to the incident on Streatham High...

Unidentified miscreants open fire at Jamia Millia Islamia

Two unidentified persons opened fire at Gate No 5 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night, the Jamia Coordination Committee JCC said. A statement issued by the committee, a group comprising students and alumni of the varsity,...

Financial market website Zero Hedge knocked off Twitter over coronavirus story

Twitter Inc has banned financial market website Zero Hedge from the social media platform after it published an article linking a Chinese scientist to the outbreak of the fast-spreading coronavirus last week. Zero Hedge said it received a n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020