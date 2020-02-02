Steps to upgrade law college into law varsity intensified: CM Puducherry Feb 2 (PTI): Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said the Puducherry administration has intensified steps to upgrade the Dr B R Ambedkar Government Law College here into a law university. Addressing a meeting of the alumni of the college, he said a Bill for upgradation of the college into a university has already been prepared and it would be introduced on the floor of the House in its forthcoming session.

Also, he pitched for a bench of the Madras High Court in Puducherry on the same lines as the High Court having a bench in Madurai. "I have requested the Union Law Minister in this regard, besides writing a letter to him. I have personally taken up the matter with the Central Minister," he said.

When smaller north-eastern states have a separate High Court there is every justification that Puducherry too can have a bench of the Madras High court to start with, he said. The Chief Minister further said the territorial government has introduced a scheme to pay Rs 5,000 every month for young lawyers in the initial period of their practice.

An Advocates Welfare Fund had also been set up by the government and steps had been taken to provide Rs 30 lakhto the fund from out of the Chief Minister`s Relief Fund for advocates' welfare. Former judge of the Madras High Court David Annousamy and Vice-Chancellor of the Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh were among those present. PTI COR NVG NVG.

