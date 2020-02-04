In a first, Pune varsity to launch basic Urdu course

In a first, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will start a course in the basic Urdu language, "which is a very important part of the Indian culture", its vice chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar said on Tuesday. According to SPPU officials, this is for the first time that the varsity is introducing the Urdu foundation course, which will commence from the next academic year.

A diploma course in basic Urdu language has been introduced at Hindi department. "Urdu is a cultured and rich language which is a very important part of the Indian culture," Karmalkar said while explaining the objective behind starting the course in the Urdu language.

Head of Department, Hindi, Dr Sadanand Bhosale said it was a long pending demand to start a basic foundation course in Urdu at the varsity. "Several people, including social activist Salim Shaikh, were following up with the university for the inclusion of the Urdu language course to which the VC has now responded positively," he said.

The diploma course will offer skills such as reading, writing, listening and speaking. The in-take capacity will be 30 students, Bhosale said, adding that anyone interested in learning the language can take admission. "Depending upon the response, the varsity has plans to courses in translation and Masters," Bhosale added..

