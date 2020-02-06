Left Menu
JNU admin calls meet to approve regular, alternative modes of semester exams

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 23:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 23:26 IST
The JNU administration on Thursday called an emergent meeting to approve both regular and alternative modes of examinations in a bid to complete the last semester which had faced boycott by students over the fee hike issue. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) alleged that the academic council approved the alternative exam modes - via email or WhatsApp - even though 12 out of 18 schools and special centres had rejected the idea.

It alleged that neither the administration informed the council members about the recommendations submitted by the Board of Studies (BOS) of the schools and committees of the special centres at JNU on their preferred mode of examination, nor allowed anyone to register dissent during the meeting. JNU registrar Pramod Kumar, in a statement, said the academic council took the decision after hearing all recommendations and will submit its response to the Delhi High Court by Friday.

The court had last month directed the heads of all schools and committees of the special centres in JNU to recommend how the remaining classes of the monsoon semester can be held and exams conducted.

