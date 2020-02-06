Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi polls: Jamia students to shift anti-CAA protest venue to another gate for two days

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 23:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 23:33 IST
Delhi polls: Jamia students to shift anti-CAA protest venue to another gate for two days

Jamia Millia Islamia students, who have been staging protest outside the varsity against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, on Thursday said they would shift the protest venue to another gate for two days in view of the Delhi elections. "Respecting the Model Code of Conduct that prohibits canvassing by political parties within 100 meters of a polling station, we have decided to move our protest to gate number 4 of the university, even though we are not a political party," the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) said.

"It is only for the February 7 and 8 and the protest shall continue at gate no 7 after that," it added. The Jamia Millia Islamia appealed to its students on Thursday to not be a part of an "agitating crowd" protesting against the CAA outside its campus, days after the Delhi Police urged the university administration to remove protesters from the road near one of its gates.

Jamia Nagar station house officer (SHO) wrote a letter to the university registrar, stating that some students, former students and locals were sitting on the Okhla Road outside gate number 7 and protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Following the request, the varsity appealed to its students to not be a part of an agitating crowd on a public road and endanger their safety and security.

The university stated that the request of the local police needs to be taken "seriously and its gravity must be understood". "The university is responsible for the safety and security of its students within the domain of the campus and can protect the students and staff when they, as a group, are independent of the crowd which is not a bonafide part of the university," it said.

"The parents are also being approached and their support in personal capacity is also solicited to guide their wards in adhering to basic precautions to be confined within the premises of the university campus. The proctorial paraphernalia available to the university is limited, hence a collective effort is the need of the hour," it added. The varsity had on Saturday prohibited students from holding any protest meeting or agitation inside the university campus, warning them of strict action.

The varsity administration also directed students to report to it any unauthorised entry of outsiders in campus to avoid "disruption of peace".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Peak coronavirus? Epidemic forecasts are often wrong but can be useful

Predicting peak virus is often destined to fail. But thats not to say it is pointless.Many health, policy and economic experts worldwide are now trying to do just this with the epidemic of coronavirus disease spreading from China. They are ...

Report: Wolves acquire Russell from Warriors for Wiggins

The Minnesota Timberwolves will acquire guard DAngelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors in a blockbuster trade that includes forward Andrew Wiggins, ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday. Per the report, the Warriors will also ...

Sudan dissolves boards of central bank and 11 other banks

Sudans legal committee announced on Thursday the dissolving of the boards of Sudans central bank and 11 other banks, while the committee also announced the exemption of eight bank managers, according to state TV.The dissolved banks include ...

BJP leaders dedicate assembly polls to clean, beautiful Delhi

Stressing that the assembly polls are dedicated to a clean and beautiful Delhi, BJP leaders on Thursday said the country was moving fast on the path of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the AAP and the Congress were trying ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020