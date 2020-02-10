Central varsities organised debates, lectures to raise awareness about CAA: HRD minister

Central universities have organised debates and lectures to create awareness among students about the amended citizenship law, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Union HRD minister was replying to a question about the steps taken by the government to overcome the situations in university campuses in the country in response to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Central universities are statutory autonomous organisations and all administrative and academic decisions are taken by the university with the approval of its statutory bodies and they are competent to overcome such situations at university campuses, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' told the House.

"To overcome the situations in response to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, the Central Universities have organized debate/discussion and lectures to create awareness among the students and employees in this matter," he said in reply to the question.

