Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamia committee releases video of purported police brutality inside library; political parties react

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 20:39 IST
Jamia committee releases video of purported police brutality inside library; political parties react

Two months after the alleged police brutality at the Jamia Millia Islamia, a new video has emerged purportedly showing paramilitary and police personnel thrashing students in the library on December 15, drawing sharp reactions from several quarters, including the Congress. The police said they will investigate the video and two others, which appeared hours later and showed some youths with covered faces entering the library, as part of the ongoing probe into the December 15 incident.

The 48-second video, which appears to be a CCTV footage and was released by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), purportedly shows some seven to eight paramilitary and police personnel entering the Old Reading Hall and beating up students with batons. The paramilitary and police personnel are also seen covering their faces with handkerchiefs. Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan said the videos have come to their knowledge and they will investigate them as part of their ongoing probe.

Sources said the JCC had shared only a 48-second video in which only one side of the story was shown, but they did not show the videos in which the 'rioters' were seen coming inside the campus and some others were shielding them from police. In the second clip, running around 5.25 minutes, people are purportedly seen entering the university's library in a rush. Some have their face covered. As soon as they enter the library, those present inside the room can be seen pushing tables and chairs to block the main door. However, it does not have details of the timing and date of the incident.

In the third video, running into 2.13 minutes, people are seen in the gangway with some covering their faces, while at least two of them are carrying stones. The footage was captured roughly at around 6.04 pm on December 15. The first video was released by the JCC, a group comprising Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students and alumni. The group was formed after the alleged police brutality on the campus on December 15.

The university, however, clarified that the first video was not released by it. The university, on December 15, had turned into a battlefield as police entered the campus to look for 'outsiders' who were reportedly involved in incidents of violence and arson a few metres away from the educational institute during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A law student of the university had alleged that he lost vision in one eye due to the police action. The JCC said it received the video from an "anonymous" source.

It also said the university has shared video footage of the police action in the library with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which is probing the episode. Sharing the video on Twitter, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said if no action is taken even after the video, then the government's intentions will stand exposed.

She also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police of "lying" that Jamia students were not beaten up inside the library. "Look at how Delhi Police is blindly assaulting students in the library. A boy is flashing his book but the policeman is continuing to attack him with batons," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Home Minister and Delhi Police lied when they said students were not beaten up in the library," Gandhi said in another tweet. "If no action is taken even after watching this Jamia video, the government's intentions would stand exposed before the whole country," she added.

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the police's act is "unconscionable" and "unacceptable". "Every defence of police action on students in universities, offered by Amit Shah, is untrue, misleading and politically motivated. Delhi police comes directly under Modi-Shah and this is how it treats young students studying in a library. Shame," Yechury tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said the investigating agencies must use the video as evidence, adding it was "good" of "rioters" to identify themselves. "Students in library with 'masks' - Reading from shut books - Looking anxiously towards the entrance rather than being relaxed and immersed in studies, which is what a library is meant for... Anatomy of Jamia rioters who tried hiding in the library after a stone pelting session?" he posted on Twitter.

The varsity clarified that it has not released the video put out by the JCC. "It has come to our notice that some video with regard to police brutality in Dr Zakir Husain Library of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is in circulation. This is to clarify that the video has not been released by the university," the institute's public relations officer Ahmad Azeem said.

Azeem said the JCC is spearheading the stir against the CAA, the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens on the Maulana Mohammed Ali Jauhar Road outside the university's gate number seven. "This is to clarify that JCC is not an official body of the university. Any communication from JCC should not be taken as version of the university," Azeem said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) also slammed the Delhi Police for their use of force in the varsity and accused them of allowing "terrorists" to barge inside JNU on January 5. PTI SLB AMP NIT VIT SKC PR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Magnificent Morgan guides England to T20 series win

Captain Eoin Morgan scored a brilliant unbeaten 57 from 22 balls as England chased down a massive victory target of 223 to win the final Twenty20 International against South Africa on Sunday and secure a 2-1 series triumph. South Africa won...

Evacuation of US passengers from quarantined ship begins

Yokohama, Feb 16 AFP American passengers began evacuating a cruise ship quarantined off Japan early on Monday morning, boarding around a dozen buses at a port in Yokohama. An AFP reporter saw buses in a convoy starting to move away from the...

Tanwar pitches for political alternative in Haryana, seeks suggestions from people

Pitching for a political alternative in Haryana, former state Congress leader Ashok Tanwar on Sunday sought suggestions from people to build a strong structure. Tanwar claimed that people have rejected both the BJP and the Congress and are ...

Nashik woman who was ''set afire'' moved to Mumbai hosp, 1 held

A day after the 30-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire at Lasalgaon in Maharashtras Nashikdistrict by a man she was in relationship with, her condition worsened on Sunday following which she was shifted to ahospital in Mumbai, police s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020