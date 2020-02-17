Left Menu
HRD Minister applauds IGNOU for having expertise in launching academic programs

The University conferred more than 200,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates in the Convocation to the successful students in their respective programs.

Shri Nishank also lauded the role played by IGNOU to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER), which cannot be achieved alone by the conventional system of education. Image Credit: Twitter(@HRDMinistry)

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' addressed the 33rd Convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University in New Delhi today. The University conferred more than 200,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates in the Convocation to the successful students in their respective programs. Gold medals were also awarded to over 50 meritorious students in the Convocation.

In his convocation address, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' while congratulating the successful students, who have attained distinctions and Gold medals, said that the achievements earned by you are due to the blessings of your teachers, and your parents, who guided and facilitated you to attain such noteworthy distinctions. He also applauded IGNOU for having unprecedented expertise in developing and launching academic programs that are needed in the present context and very useful for learning communities. He also made a mention of the skill-oriented curriculum weaved around a conducive environment for learners by the university.

Stressing upon the need to develop courses in Indian languages for wider reach, Shri Nishank stressed further development of Hindi and Sanskrit in the Universities but recognition of Hindi as the National Language alone is not enough. Union Minister lauded the IGNOU for launching a large number of new academic programs covering a wide range of disciplines, which are relevant in current times.

Shri Nishank also lauded the role played by IGNOU to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER), which cannot be achieved alone by the conventional system of education. He urged the university to introduce programs that are employment-centric and help in employment generation.

Highlighting the growth of fresh students in July 2019 and on-going January 2020 admissions cycles Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Nageshwar Rao said that the volume of admission clearly speaks about the contribution of IGNOU in improving GER in higher education in tune with Govt. of India's target to achieve 30% GER in higher education. Prof Rao further informed that the university has introduced 26 new academic programs including three graduate degree (general), nine graduate honors programs under CBCS and three Online programs in last two admission cycles to meet diversified needs in the disciplines of health sciences, vocational areas, tourism, environment change, yoga, development study, etc..

The Convocation function was conducted simultaneously at 39 Regional canters of the University across the country while the main function was held at the University headquarters.

(With Inputs from PIB)

